By Euronews with AP

The UK's biggest music festival, Glastonbury, is officially underway.

Emily Eavis, daughter of festival founder Michael Eavis, opened the gates to Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset on Wednesday and welcomed the first of many revellers eager to set up camp at the four day event.

More than 200,000 people are expected to attend the festival - a huge expansion from the very first Glastonbury in 1970.

This year's headliners include the Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses and Sir Elton John

But there has been speculation over whether Arctic Monkeys will be able to headline on the Pyramid stage on Friday as scheduled, given that the band cancelled a performance in Dublin on Tuesday due to lead singer Alex Turner having acute laryngitis.

Elton John, who will be closing the festival, said he was preparing to bring on several guest stars during his Sunday headline set, which could be his last UK performance.