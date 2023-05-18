The Cannes Film Festival has paid host to countless red-carpet looks - Euronews Culture takes a look at some of the most iconic outfits since 2000.

While every Cannes that comes around fills fashion lovers with anticipation over what the stars will wear on the iconic red carpet, there are frankly too many incredible looks from the last 75 editions to count. Euronews Culture dives into the most notable looks from this century - for better or for worse.

Although Bjork is arguably more unforgettable for the swan dress she wore to the 2001 Oscars than her music, this look from the Icelandic singer at Cannes in 2000 is almost as remarkable. Dressed like a ballerina on top of a cake in this Marjan Pejoski design and accessorising with a polar bear-shaped bag, Bjork kicked off the most stand-out looks of the 21st century Cannes red carpet.

Bjork in 2000 wearing Marjan Pejoski Copyright Getty Images

Tilda Swinton’s red carpet looks are typically androgynous, but she made an exception at the 2001 Cannes closing ceremony with this fruity, ultra-feminine gown and matching jacket.

Tilda Swinton in an ultra-feminine look in 2001 Toni Anne Barson Archive/WireImage

Eva Green stood out - for all the right reasons at the ‘Golden Compass’ party in 2007 - wearing a stunning, Asian-inspired gown by John Galliano for Dior. Many people couldn’t carry such a busy design off but with minimal jewellery and a simple updo (oh, and that bone structure), she succeeded with ease.

Eva Green in John Galliano for Dior in 2007 MJ Kim/2007 Getty Images

Cate Blanchett rarely puts a foot wrong in the style stakes and her 2008 Cannes look on the ‘Blindness’ red carpet is an example of this. The delicately ruffled, pale pink Armani Prive gown made Blanchett look more elegant than ever.

Fashion queen of Cannes - Cate Blanchett in 2008 Copyright The AP

2010’s ‘best dressed’ award has to go to Fan Bingbing, who made an incredible statement on the ‘Robin Hood’ red carpet, wearing a Laurence Hsu-designed ‘dragon robe’ - a modern take on the favoured garment of China’s Qing dynasty, who ruled the country from 1644-1911.

2010's best dressed - Fan Bingbing in Laurence Hsu Copyright 2010 Getty Images

For the definition of ‘simple but effective’, see Diane Kruger in 2012 at Cannes’ premiere of ‘Amour’. The elegant cut and sequin embellishments of Kruger’s Calvin Klein prove that less can be more - and all the better for it.

Diane Kruger resplendent in Calvin Klein in 2012 Anthony Harvey/2012 Anthony Harvey

Laetitia Casta certainly made a statement in her Dior Haute Couture gown and Erik Halley feather cape at the 2013 ‘Zulu’ premiere - but not a particularly good one. While the phoenix-like cape would have been enough of a statement on its own, the floral trim of the dress just made the entire look too busy-looking.

Rising from the... flowers - Laetitia Casta in 2013 Copyright WireImage

Every time that designer Larisa Katz steps foot on a Cannes red carpet, you can be sure she’ll make a statement. She takes great pride in donning her ‘wearable sculptures’, but this look at the 2013 premiere of 'Le Passe' (The Past) was perhaps a little too ‘out there’ for some audiences.

Designed to stand out - Larisa Katz in 2013 Copyright French Select via Getty Images

At the 2016 ‘Money Monster’ screening, George Clooney proved why he stands out among the countless tuxedo wearers to be one of the best-dressed men at Cannes. He wore his ‘penguin’ suit with a relaxed attitude - and his date, wife Amal, wearing Versace, added to the glamorous look.

Best dressed man - George Clooney and his wife Amal in 2016 Copyright The AP

A mainstay of the Cannes red carpet and one who always looks fabulous, French actress Isabelle Huppert wowed audiences in 2019 at the screening of ‘Frankie’. Her Armani gown was simply stunning and put women half her age to shame - one of the most beautiful looks from the film festival in its history.

Isabelle Huppert wearing Armani in 2019 Copyright WireImage

It’s no surprise that Deepika Padukone wore this look at the 2019 premiere of the film 'Pain and Glory’ - it is both glorious to behold and a little painful to look at. While the dress certainly stood out, it swamped the Indian actress and definitely needed some editing.

Deepika Padukone makes a huge statement - literally - in 2019 Copyright 2019 Invision

Despite this look being worn in 2019 for the ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ red carpet, you’d be forgiven for thinking Elle Fanning’s Dior outfit had come straight from the 1950s. Paying tribute to the French fashion house’s iconic ‘new look’, Fanning made a brave style choice, which could have been a little costumey, but ended up as one of the best of the year.

Elle Fanning goes back to the 1950s in Dior on the 2019 red carpet Copyright Invision via AP

Elena Lenina is famed at Cannes for her wild outfits and even more outrageous hairstyles. The Russian actress made more of a statement than ever before on the 2021 red carpet for ‘Everything Went Fine’ with her enormous braided hair and over-the-top dress. A memorable choice, but not in a particularly good way.

Standing out for all the wrong reasons - Elena Lenina in 2021 Copyright Invision via AP

Most male visitors to Cannes tend to stick to tuxedos and usually look very smart and for good reason. In 2021, on ‘The French Dispatch’ red carpet Timothee Chalamet made a different choice, opting for a slim-fitting, gold, animal print suit which certainly helped him to stand out in a sea of black and white.

Standing out in a sea of tuxedos - Timothee Chalamet in 2021 Copyright 2021 Invision

While model Bella Hadid has yet to make the transition to acting, she knows how to make an impression at an event as high profile as Cannes. On the ‘Three Floors’ red carpet in 2021, Hadid wowed fashion critics with her intricate Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown.

Euronews Culture will keep you updated on the best and worst looks as well as the films and events not to miss at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.