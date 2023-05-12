Among the winners are the sounds of artillery fire in Chernihiv, drift ice recorded in Utoro, Shiretoko and a calf trying to breath after being dehorned.

The sound of close-range shelling on the third day of the Russian invasion of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine has won the 'Sound of the Year' award at a ceremony in London.

The event at the British Library on Thursday night celebrates sound in all its forms and from all corners of the world that encapsulate the events of the past year.

The recording by Anton Stuk was made at his mother's home using just a mobile phone.

Best Natural Sound went to Autumn Nightfall at Ravoir's Pond by Jocelyn Robert who described her entry as: "At the crossroads of day and night, diurnal birds meet nocturnal animals for a precious hour... in the heart of the forest of Orléans, the biggest forest in France."

The Disappearing Sound Award went to Ryuhyo by Yoichi Kamimura for his recording of drift ice in Utoro, Shiretoko in March 2022.

The prize for the Most Unpleasant Sound went to Mélia Roger for 'Calf Trying to Breathe After Dehorning' recorded in "an industrial milk farm" where "the cows dehorned, in order to facilitate the work of the humans around them".

The Composed with Sound award went to Gardika Gigih Pradipta for Mimpa Owa (A Duet with Javanese Gibbons) and is a composition made in collaboration "with the Javanese Gibbons in Petungkriyono Forest, Central Java, Indonesia as a reflection on the relationship between nature and us in the current climate crisis".

The Best Imagined Sound award went to CLIP for 'Sound and Music: Imaginary Sounds' made in a workshop for young people who were asked to think about fantastic and imaginary sounds or "a sound that does not exist".

The prize for Best Innovation in Sound Technology went to Sédiment Narratif by Audiotopie/ La Quadrature who describes the piece as "a quadraphonic underground sound system, that can be heard and felt if you lie on the ground".

The Best Sound Innovation in Everyday Life went to Vaillant aroTHERM plus by Vaillant:

Described as "one of the greenest heat pumps available on the market", it is designed to exceed the heating requirements of today.