Welcome to Euronews Culture's new weekly guide of what's on in Europe this week.

If after a week of the world's eyes being on Britain, first for a coronation and now for Eurovision, is far too much for your cultured mind, fear not. Here are some of the best things to come out of the culture-sphere for your entertainment this week.

Film

The first trailer dropped for the second part of acclaimed Canadian director Denis Villeneuve’s Dune films. Picking up where 2021’s Dune left off, Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) is well on his way to becoming the leader of the Fremen, the indigenous people of Arrakis.

After Paul’s family was massacred by the Harkonnens – the same people who enslaved the Fremen – the second film will focus on the settling of scores. Based on Frank Herbert’s genre-defining 1965 novel, many believed Dune was an unfilmable sci-fi masterpiece. After a somewhat-failed attempt by David Lynch in the 80s, Villeneuve pulled off the impossible and brought Dune to the screen. Will he (and Paul) be able to finish the job?

Music

I’d never usually stand to promote Ed Sheeran’s music, but after the last week he’s had, he kind of deserves it. He won the copyright lawsuit against Marvin Gaye’s estate that accused him of stealing the chord progression from ‘Let’s Get It On’ for his song ‘Thinking Out Loud’. The potential of losing the trial made Sheeran consider quitting pop music. The trial was won by him just in time to release his fifth album, '-' that's also known as 'subtract’, and not a frowning face.

Exhibition

If you’re in Italy’s capital this weekend, pop on down to the British School at Rome (BSR) to check out the brand new work by legendary artist Bridget Riley. The British painter is known for her impressive optical illusion work. At the BSR is Riley’s ‘Verve’, her first time creating a work for a ceiling. The opening coincides with a retrospective exhibition ‘Bridget Riley: Wall Works 1983 – 2023’ which will open this June at the Galerie Max Hetzler in Berlin.

Bridget Riley's 'Verve' at BSR Antonio Masiello/2023 Getty Images

Theatre

Packing them in since its opening on the 9th of May at the Théâtre de l'Odéon in Paris, Marion Siéfert’s new play ‘Daddy’ is a bold tale of a 13-year-old girl escaping her real life through role-playing video games before falling in with a man twice her age. The follow up to her dark Instagram-based play ‘jeanne dark', expect something incredible.

Video games

It's been a big couple of weeks for video games. Last week saw the release of STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to 2019’s STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order which first gave gamers control of Jedi Cal Kestis with more freedom to swing a lightsaber, utilise the force and discover planets than any game before. Expect more of the same but even better with the sequel.

Bigger than even a AAA Star Wars game release though is the newly released Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Also a sequel, this new edition to the Zelda universe comes off the back of Breath of the Wild, the 2017 instalment that first put Link into a truly open-world environment.

Only available on the Nintendo Switch, Tears of the Kingdom gives players even more freedom. As they journey around the mythical Hyrule setting, they can explore, combine, and fight their way around one of the most immersive and manipulatable game environments ever created.