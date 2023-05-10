Belgian pop star Paul van Haver, better known by his stage name Stromae, has cancelled his remaining ‘Multitude’ Tour dates due to health reasons.

Stromae has announced the cancelation of his world tour, which began in February 2022 and was scheduled to extend through December 2023, after an ongoing battle with his health.

“A few months ago, I felt my health took a bad turn which led me to cancel a few shows in France and then in Europe,” Stromae wrote in a statement in both English and French. “Surrounded by my doctors, my family, my friends and my team, I was hoping I would be able to get better quickly in order to resume touring and to meet you again as soon as possible.”

He added: “Unfortunately, I must accept today that the time I need to rest and heal will take longer than expected. It is with my deepest regret that I won’t be able to honour my promise and that I am announcing today the end of the Multitude tour.”

Described as one of the biggest French-speaking artists in the world and known to many for his 2010 hit single 'Alors On Danse', which topped the charts in 19 countries, Stromae had previously announced last month the cancellation of 14 sold-out European tour dates due to health reasons.

"I have come to the realisation that my current health state does not allow me to come and meet all of you at the moment," the musician said on his social media accounts last month. He expressed his dismay, but also said acknowledging his limitations was the right thing to do.

"Surrounded by my family I have to take the time to get better in order to resume performing," he wrote. "I hope to give you more positive news very soon. I am looking forward to seeing all of you and to resume this tour alongside my teams who have been supporting me all throughout these years. Look after yourselves."

The 38-year-old singer has always been open about his mental health and previous suicidal thoughts. In 2018, he admitted in an interview with French channel France 2 that he had had burnouts in the past.

"I don't want to offend people who came to my concerts by saying this, but (concerts) became a little less pleasure, and more a real job," he confided.

He returned to performing in 2022 after a seven-year hiatus, having stopped performing in 2015 when he pulled out of a tour of Africa. He later said that was due to burnout and the side-effects of anti-malaria medication he had taken.

It has been announced that refunds for ticket holders of the remaining Multitude Tour dates will be made available at the point of purchase.