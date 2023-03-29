- Copyright Wikimedia Commons
By Theo Farrant
Happy World Piano Day!
To mark this special occasion, we've put together a stunning collection of some of the most iconic paintings featuring pianos.
These works of art are a testament to the enduring appeal of the piano, not just as a musical instrument, but also as a subject of artistic inspiration.
From the vivid colours of Matisse to the masterful brushstrokes of Van Gogh, these paintings showcase the piano in all its elegance and beauty, inviting us to explore the intersection of music and art.
Whether you're a seasoned pianist or simply appreciate the beauty of brushstrokes, this picture article is sure to delight and inspire you.