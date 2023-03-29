Visit Euronews
From Van Gogh to Picasso: Celebrating the elegance and beauty of pianos through paintings

Celebrating World Piano Day with iconic piano paintings
Copyright  Wikimedia Commons
By Theo Farrant

Happy World Piano Day! 

To mark this special occasion, we've put together a stunning collection of some of the most iconic paintings featuring pianos. 

These works of art are a testament to the enduring appeal of the piano, not just as a musical instrument, but also as a subject of artistic inspiration. 

From the vivid colours of Matisse to the masterful brushstrokes of Van Gogh, these paintings showcase the piano in all its elegance and beauty, inviting us to explore the intersection of music and art. 

Whether you're a seasoned pianist or simply appreciate the beauty of brushstrokes, this picture article is sure to delight and inspire you.

'Room in New York' by Edward Hopper (1932)

Wikimedia Commons
'The Piano Lesson' by Henri Matisse (1916)

MoMA/Wikimedia Commons
'Girl at the Piano (Overture to Tannhauser)' by Paul Cézanne (1869)

Wikimedia Commons
'Lucie Leon at the Piano' by Berthe Morisot (1892)

WikiArt
'Madame Manet at the Piano' by Édouard Manet (1867-68)

Wikimedia Commons
'Marguerite Gachet at the Piano' by Vincent Van Gogh (1890)

Wikimedia Commons
'The Awakening Conscience' by William Holman Hunt (1853)

Tate Britain Museum
'The Music Lesson' by Johannes Vermeer (1662–1665)

Wikimedia Commons
'Schubert at the Piano II' by Gustav Klimt (1899)

WikiArt
'Girls at the Piano' by Auguste Renoir (1892)

Wikimedia Commons
'The Piano' by Pablo Picasso (1920)

WikiArt
'Piano Keys Lake' by Frantisek Kupka (1905)

WikiArt
'Young Man at the Piano' by Gustave Caillebotte (1876)

Wikimedia Commons
