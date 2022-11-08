Rugby Union’s first out bisexual player has gone missing.

Levi Davis has been missing for over a week, according to his old team Bath Rugby. The team posted a Twitter update asking for any information as to his whereabouts.

The English 24-year-old, who plays for Worthing Raiders in the National League 2 South, was last seen at the Old Irish Pub in central Barcelona on 29 October.

Former England player, Tom Vardnell, has appealed on Twitter asking "if there is anyone else that may have had contact or seen him in Barcelona in the last 5 days please message here or contact the West Midlands police."

Thank you to everyone who has made contact regarding Levi Davis. The support has been fantastic. If there is anyone else that may have had contact or seen him in Barcelona in the last 5 days please message here or contact the West Midlands police — Tom Varndell (@Tom_Varndell) November 7, 2022

Davis made history in 2020 when he came out as bisexual, the first rugby union player to do so while still playing.

He came out via a WhatsApp groupchat message to his Bath teammates.

“I want to be open and honest with you boys, as friends and teammates. I’m bisexual. I have known since I was 18.”

“None of you lot are on my radar… so it’s OK,” he joked after.

He has also made notable TV appearances outside of his rugby career, taking part in ‘The X Factor: Celebrity’ alongside rugby players Thom Evans and Ben Foden in 2019.

In the last month, Davis started an OnlyFans account alongside releasing a song called ‘Leda’. The day before his disappearance, Davis posted photos titled “My first nudes” to the platform.

Family and friends are concerned for the rugby star’s wellbeing. His mother has told papers that Davis previously struggled with depression. She also noted the discrimination Davis has faced in the sport.

“Rugby has not been the best at looking after Levi and he’s suffered a lot of racial prejudice,” Julie Davis said.