On Thursday 8 September 2022, the Royal Family announced that Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral Castle, aged 96.

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor, who came to the throne in 1952, became the UK's longest-serving monarch, after reigning for 70 years.

But she will not only be remembered in the history books, but also for the impact she had in mainstream media as a pop culture icon.

From being immortalised by some of the world's most famous artists, including Andy Warhol and Banksy, to featuring along side Paddington Bear in a sketch for her Platinum Jubilee concert, the Queen's image will be remembered for ever.

In this video, we've rounded up some of Her Majesty's most memorable cultural moments, both on-screen and off.