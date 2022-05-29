Cannes is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.

So far 2022's incarnation of the film festival has drawn much attention for shining a light on French colonialism, as well as allowing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to speak out against Russia's war in Ukraine.

However, whatever the politics around Cannes may be, there is one thing it always grabs headlines for: glitz and glamour.

Since its inception in 1946, photographers have eagerly snapped the great and the good of showbusiness as they descend upon the French Riviera city.

And what has this led to?

A damn good picture gallery. Take a look at the glitz and glamour of Cannes throughout the decades below.