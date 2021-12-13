Norwegian grandmaster Magnus Carlsen retained his world chess title on December 10 with fourth win over Russian challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi.

The world number 1 sealed victory by winning the 11th game of the 14-game series in their €2 million match in Dubai.

Carlsen, who turned 31 during the competition, has now won five world titles in a row, taking the first in 2013.

Nepomniachtchi resigned with a brief handshake and the two players exchanged a few words in the long-delayed standoff.

Their match started with five draws before the Norwegian won the longest game ever played at a world championships at nearly eight hours to unlock the contest.

Carlsen exploited mis-steps by his opponent to win games eight and nine. Then, as black in Friday's game 11, pounced on more inaccuracies by the Russian to retain the title 7.5-3.5 with three games still to play.

As winner he collects 60 per cent of the gargantuan prize fund.

