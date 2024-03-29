Poland's annual inflation slows to lowest rate in five years

Lower prices for electricity, gas and other fuels helped Poland to slam the breaks on inflation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Poland's annual rate of inflation slowed to 1.9% in March 2024 from 2.8% in the previous month, beating market forecasts of 2.2%.

New figures published by Statistics Poland on Friday showed that prices are rising at their slowest annual rate since March 2019.

Lower prices for electricity, gas and other fuels were some of the largest contributors to Poland slamming the breaks on inflation, as they were down by -2.6%.

On the other hand, the cost of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 0.2%, and, on a monthly basis, consumer prices increased by 0.2% from a month earlier in March 2024.

This followed a 0.3% rise in the prior month yet below market expectations of a 0.4% increase.