Member states invest in new euro coins to celebrate special events

Germany, Belgium and Spain are among European nations issuing new coins celebrating places and events of national significance.

Twenty countries in the European Union use the euro as their official currency and, each year, some of these nations may issue commemorative coins.

Germany, Belgium, and Spain have recently released new designs. Here's the story behind their choices.

Germany

Germany has already released two commemorative coins this year. One is in tribute to the northern German state of Mecklenburg-West Pomerania and depicts a scene from its Jasmund National Park.

The design was created by artist Michael Otto and showcases the park's iconic chalk cliffs and beech forests. We can also see a walker ambling along the seafront.

Each year, Germany uses its coins to pay tribute to one of its 16 states, and the artwork depicts a significant building or landmark from that area.

The second coin for this year has more national than regional significance, paying homage to the 175th anniversary of the Frankfurt Constitution.

Also known as the Constitution of St. Paul's Church, this event was the first attempt - in March 1849 - to establish a nationwide democratic constitution for Germany.

The Frankfurt National Assembly failed to gain the support of Prussia or Austria so that Constitution attempt ultimately failed. However, it still remains a moment of national significance.

Designed by Berlin artist Bodo Broschat, the coin depicts representatives of the constituent National Assembly filing into St. Paul's Church in Frankfurt.

Behind this, we can see the paper upon which the Constitution is written, a quill pen, the German national flag, and three female allegories: Unity, Justice and Freedom.

Spain

Another country that has released two new coins this year is Spain.

One design pays tribute to the country's national police service, which celebrates its 200th birthday this year. It is emblazoned with the organisation's emblem.

Spain's Director-General of the Police, Francisco Pardo, said: "This coin is a unique piece that represents the unwavering commitment of the National Police to the security of Spain."

This year's other design pays homage to Seville, a city in southern Spain, home to three UNESCO Heritage Sites.

One such site, the iconic Patio de Doncellas courtyard, is shown on the coin.

Belgium

Belgium presented its new coin design for this year after a Eurogroup meeting of finance ministers in January.

The commemorative €2 piece is a celebration of the Council of the EU, and it pays tribute to 25 years of cooperation within the Economic and Monetary Union.

In the centre of the coin, we can see 27 swallows: one bird for every member state in the EU.

Created by artist Iris Bruijns, the choice of swallows is significant, as the birds are known to move together behind one leader.