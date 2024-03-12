Airbnb bans indoor surveillance cameras in rentals

Rental platform Airbnb says it will prioritise guest privacy following complaints of hidden cameras in properties.

Airbnb has announced that indoor security cameras will be banned in rental properties advertised on its site.

The measure, which Airbnb calls a simplification of its current policy, will come into effect on 30 April.

"These changes were made in consultation with our guests, Hosts and privacy experts, and we’ll continue to seek feedback to help ensure our policies work for our global community," said Juniper Downs, Airbnb’s head of community policy and partnerships, in a statement.

"As the majority of listings on Airbnb do not report having a security camera, this update is expected to impact a smaller subset of listings on the platform," she added.

Airbnb currently allows hosts to have indoor security cameras in common areas such as hallways and living rooms, although there are several conditions.

The devices have to be clearly visible and advertised on listings, and they are also banned from spaces like sleeping areas and bathrooms.

Airbnb has nonetheless received a series of complaints regarding the use of hidden cameras in rented properties.

At the end of last year, a honeymooning Chinese couple went viral on social platform Xiaohongshu after finding a camera in their Airbnb in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia.

A string of other cases has also prompted major media sites to publish advice on how to spot hidden cameras, and just last week, US comedy show SNL shared a spoof Airbnb advert about a recording device in a rented property.

Through its new rules, Airbnb says that it wants to allow hosts to monitor the safety of their listing whilst also ensuring guest privacy.

The updated policy doesn’t outlaw the use of doorbell cameras and noise decibel monitors, but these devices aren’t allowed to be directed into indoor spaces, nor are they allowed to monitor outdoor areas like showers or saunas.

Hosts are also required to disclose the presence of noise monitors and outdoor cameras before guests book.