A new report states that skills needed for jobs are going to change by 51% by 2030 and the rise of Generative AI is further accelerating this change.

With the rise of Generative AI, the skills needed for jobs globally are expected to change by 68% by 2030, compared to 2016. Yet, a significant number of businesses across Europe are behind in helping their workforce train to use AI, according to a new report by LinkedIn.

"While business leaders recognise that their employees will need new skills, less than half of companies in the UK, and just over a third in the Netherlands and France, are actively helping employees learn how to use this new technology," said Janine Chamberlin, Vice President and UK Country Manager, LinkedIn, to Euronews Business commenting on their latest report about this subject.

According to their report, 44% of businesses in the UK are supporting their workforce to become AI-literate, and just over a third in the Netherlands (36%) and France (38%).

Businesses need to prioritise skills development

There is a clearly identified need for businesses to prioritise skills development of their workforce in order that they can adapt to a rapidly changing technological landscape.

"Just over a year since Generative AI came to the forefront of public awareness, businesses are starting to invest in upskilling their employees to make the most of the technology. It’s these forward-looking organisations that will have an edge over competitors," said Chamberlin.

7 out of 10 recruitment managers in Europe predict that the skills gaps will widen over the next five years, not least because rapidly developing technology is taking over many roles.

Professionals are also keen to boost their AI knowledge, with 83% in Europe saying that they are excited by the prospect of using AI in their work, and 74% believing it will help their career progression.

Skills development is also crucial to internal mobility and retention of talent. Nine out of 10 organisations are concerned about employee retention, and half (50%) of hiring managers in Europe predict an increase in employee turnover in 2024.

It is mainly because keeping employees by providing new career opportunities within an organisation, faces plenty of barriers today. A few of them are managers hoarding talent (40%), a lack of learning and development opportunities to equip people with the skills they need to pivot careers (39%), and a shortage of effective processes for managing internal mobility (35%), finds LinkedIn’s research.

LinkedIn has rolled out 250 AI learning courses and new internal mobility features, such as the 'Next Role Explorer' in order to help businesses progress.