AI and aerospace are among the industries who will benefit from the offer made by Qatar's leader on a state visit to France.

A new strategic partnership will bring €10 billion into the French economy between 2024-2030, according to a new agreement signed by Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday.

The leaders sealed the agreement as Qatar's Emir started his two-day visit in France, the first state visit since his accession to the throne in 2013.

The Qatari investment is going to benefit start-ups and investment funds in Europe's second-biggest economy, targeting sectors including aerospace, artificial intelligence, energy transition, semiconductor, digital, health, hospitality and culture, according to the French presidency's statement.

"These investments will strengthen the strategic partnerships between our two countries," the Emir said in a speech reported by AFP.

During the visit, the two leaders will be discussing the situation in the Middle East. Sheikh Tamim is playing a key role in ongoing diplomatic efforts to achieve a cease-fire in Gaza and the release of hostages.