Nvidia names Huawei as rival in US filing

By Euronews

This is the first time that Nvidia has labelled Huawei as one of its competitors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nvidia has identified Chinese tech company Huawei as one of its top competitors in various categories such as chip production, AI and cloud services.

The tech giant said in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday that it expects "an increasingly competitive environment in the future" as rival companies ramp up CPU, GPU and AI production, among other technologies such as ethernet.

"Some of our competitors may have greater marketing, financial, distribution and manufacturing resources than we do and may be more able to adapt to customers or technological changes," Nvidia said.

While this is the first time that Nvidia has labelled Huawei as one of its competitors, the two have been in competition for some time.

Huawei's flagship product, the 910B chip, directly competes with Nvidia's A100 chip, which debuted about three years ago. Analysts value China's AI chip market at $7 billion.

According to Reuters, Chinese tech giant Baidu ordered chips from Huawei before anticipated US regulations tightened restrictions on exporting advanced AI chips to China.

As well as Huawei, Nvidia also mentioned Alibaba, Alphabet, Amazon and Microsoft as rivals in providing cloud services, and the likes of Intel, Qualcomm and Samsung as competitors for providing hardware and software for SoC products.