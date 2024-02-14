By Euronews

If you're planning a romantic takeaway meal for two later then you may want to reconsider your options as Deliveroo and Uber Eats drivers plan strike action.

Four food apps, also including Just Eat and Stuart.com, are taking action over pay, essentially demanding more of it.

Some 3,000 drivers in the UK are expected to be involved in the strikes, that will take place from between 17:00-22:00.

"Sacrificing a few hours for our rights is essential, instead of continuing to work incessantly for insufficient wages," Delivery Job UK said on its Instagram page.

"Our request is simple: we want fair compensation for the work we do. We are tired of being exploited and risking our lives every day... It's time for our voices to be heard."

Delivery Job UK claimed its delivery riders were braving the "cold, rain and absurd distances" for deliveries paying "ridiculous values", ranging from £2.80 to £3.15, according to a BBC report.

A spokesman for the group told the news organisation that striking Deliveroo riders wanted an increase to a minimum of £5.

However, the action over pay is not just a UK problem. US drivers are also expected to stop working for two hours on Wednesday.

That's according to Justice for App Workers, which represents some 130,000 app drivers.

Euronews has contacted the food delivery companies for comment.