The pressure on politicians is greater than ever. According to the United Nations, COP28 UAE is a prime opportunity to rethink, reboot, and refocus the climate agenda.
In this episode of the Exchange, we preview COP 28, the latest edition of the United Nations climate conference which is taking place in the United Arab Emirates. Previous pledges made as part of the Paris Agreement back in 2015 will be scrutinized with a Global stock take of progress so far.
Greenpeace’s Director for Middle East and North Africa, Ghiwa Nakat, tells The Exchange that the time for talking is over.
The Green Skills Gap
Finance is a major theme on the COP28 agenda. Business leaders will meet to agree how to transition to a greener economy. According to a new report by LinkedIn only 1 in every 8 workers currently has the green skills needed for the world to meet net-zero targets. Sue Duke, Vice President of Global Public Policy at LinkedIn, says there is a world-wide need for more green skills.
COP 28 takes place from 30 November until 12 December 2023 at Expo City Duba