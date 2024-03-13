Gender biases against women can take many forms; and still exist all over the world. Some women are taking the lead in change to inspire others, but there is much more progress to be made.

Since 1975, March 8th has been celebrated as the United Nations International Women's Day.

It is a day to mark women's progress as leaders and change-makers across all industries and in all areas. Organisations are identifying areas where the gender pay gap can be closed and biases and discrimination eliminated to create more inclusion, which fits in with this year's theme, 'Invest in women: Accelerate progress'.

The Exchange presenter, Guy Shone, spoke with two women in different sectors who are leading change. Katherine Maher, former CEO of Web Summit, an annual international tech conference and incoming CEO of NPR, has made a massive impact on women in the tech sector. Dr Shaheena Janjuha-Jivraj is an associate professor at HEC Paris in Qatar, an innovation, leadership, and diversity expert and an award-winning author whose work focuses on inspiring and empowering the next generation of women.