Ice was placed strategically around the zoo to create cool spots for animals. The zoo's director, Miroslav Bobek, stated the ice provides fun, distraction, and relief from the heat, especially for animals like polar bears. Ice will continue to be distributed throughout the summer to ensure animals stay cool and comfortable during hot days.
Prague zoo's icy solution for summer heat
