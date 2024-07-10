EventsEventsPodcasts
A polar bear cools down in ice that was brought to its enclosure on a hot and sunny day.
No Comment
Updated:

Prague zoo's icy solution for summer heat

Ice was placed strategically around the zoo to create cool spots for animals. The zoo's director, Miroslav Bobek, stated the ice provides fun, distraction, and relief from the heat, especially for animals like polar bears. Ice will continue to be distributed throughout the summer to ensure animals stay cool and comfortable during hot days.

Ice was placed strategically around the zoo to create cool spots for animals. The zoo's director, Miroslav Bobek, stated the ice provides fun, distraction, and relief from the heat, especially for animals like polar bears. Ice will continue to be distributed throughout the summer to ensure animals stay cool and comfortable during hot days.

