Over 90 participants from Serbia and the region celebrated the beloved car, which was first produced in 1955 at the Crvena Zastava factory. Nearly a million units were made before production ended in 1985. The Zastava 750 remains a symbol of Yugoslav nostalgia, with its popularity resurging due to low fuel consumption and affordability as a second-hand vehicle, leading to increased prices and new fan clubs.

