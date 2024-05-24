The ICJ — whose rulings are legally binding although lack means of direct enforcement — also ordered Israel to open the Rafah border crossing for humanitarian aid.

Judges at the top United Nations court have called on Israel to halt its intended military offensive in the city of Rafah in a session in the Hague on Friday.

The International Court of Justice President Nawaf Salam, who led the court's hearing, quoted UN officials who repeatedly underscored the humanitarian risks of the military offensive in Rafah, where some 800,000 Palestinians are displaced.

He called on Israel to "halt its military offensive in Rafah", citing that the Palestinian people were at an "immediate risk".

Salam said that provisional measures that had previously been ordered by the court in March did not fully address the situation in Gaza now. He maintained that this emergency order was necessary due to the "disastrous" humanitarian situation in Gaza.

It is the first time the court has told Israel to halt its military operations, as it previously ordered Israel to prevent acts of genocide and allow aid to enter Gaza.

The case was brought to the ICJ by South Africa via an emergency measure as part of a larger case South Africa has taken to the court about Israel's actions in Gaza. The wider case brought by South Africa accuses Israel of orchestrating genocide against the Palestinian people.

In the same hearing, the ICJ also ordered Israel to open the Rafah border crossing in order for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.

The ICJ said Israel must allow investigators into the Gaza Strip as well as submit a report on the measures it has taken within a month.

Israel has dismissed the case and argued in court that its offensive in Gaza is targeted at Hamas rather than civilians and is an act of self-defence.

The ICJ, also known as the World's Court, is one of the six principal organs of the United Nations and the only international court adjudicating general disputes between nations.

Its rulings are officially binding but have been ignored in the past as the court lacks any enforcement powers.