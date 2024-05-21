The raid resulted in the deaths of at least seven Palestinians, including a local doctor, Ossayed Kamal Jabareen. Jenin, a known militant stronghold, has been frequently targeted by Israeli raids. Since the war with Hamas began, nearly 500 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, with Israel citing efforts to curb rising militancy and arresting over 3,000 Palestinians.

