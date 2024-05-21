EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Mourners attended the funeral of Allam Jaradat, a Palestinian teacher killed by Israeli forces on his way to work during a raid in Jenin
WATCH: Mourners gather for teacher killed in Israeli raid

The raid resulted in the deaths of at least seven Palestinians, including a local doctor, Ossayed Kamal Jabareen. Jenin, a known militant stronghold, has been frequently targeted by Israeli raids. Since the war with Hamas began, nearly 500 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, with Israel citing efforts to curb rising militancy and arresting over 3,000 Palestinians.

