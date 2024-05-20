EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

Slovakians raise millions for Ukraine, opposing their government’s pro-Russian stance

Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova and Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy speak during their meeting in Kyiv Ukraine, Friday, May 10, 2024.
Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova and Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy speak during their meeting in Kyiv Ukraine, Friday, May 10, 2024. Copyright AP/Ukrainian Presidential Press Office
Copyright AP/Ukrainian Presidential Press Office
By Euronews
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

The fundraiser's organisers say many Slovakians oppose their government's pro-Russian stance, leading to widespread backing for their initiative.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over €4 million was raised by Slovakians in the last month to provide weapons for the Ukrainian army.

The ‘Ammunition for Ukraine’ initiative was launched in Slovakia in mid-April, reaching 67,000 donations within a month.

The initiative comes after Slovakian Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar announced in late March that Slovakia would not send arms to Ukraine because “there is no military solution to the war.”

According to the organisers of the initiative to donate money for ammunition purchases, many Slovakians disagree with their government’s pro-Russian stance, leading to widespread support for their cause.

Lucia Štasselová, one of the initiative’s main organisers, met with Euronews in Bratislava.

She said the idea for the project came from a photojournalist and the head of the Open Society.

They had approached Štasselová and other organisers who later joined the team, for a simple reason – they disagreed with the Slovakian government’s policy towards Ukraine.

“The government is not willing to help, but the people living in Slovakia want to help,” she told Euronews.

The well-known Slovakian journalist and writer Martin Šimečka also took part in the fundraising. "Donating is a great way for civilians who want to do something to feel they are helping," he said.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

At least 11 people killed as Russian attacks intensify in northeastern Ukraine

Ukraine's controversial new mobilisation law takes effect

Deadly Russian airstrikes on the cities of Kharkiv and Odesa

Slovakia Russia Ukraine Robert Fico