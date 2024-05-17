By Euronews

Prominent political figures in Slovakia say the condolences messages sent by officials from all parties have set an example and are helping to reduce tensions.

Prominent public figures and officials in Slovakia have warned that the apparent assassination attempt against Prime Minister Robert Fico will only widen the country's existing political divisions.

Euronews spoke to members of the Slovakia Movement opposition party and the Hungarian Alliance to hear their concerns about how Wednesday's attack could potentially worsen the state of political and public life.

