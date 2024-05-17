EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Slovaks fear attack on Prime Minister could deepen political divide

People walk outside the F. D. Roosevelt University Hospital, where Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is treated, in Banska Bystrica. Friday, May 17, 2024.
People walk outside the F. D. Roosevelt University Hospital, where Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is treated, in Banska Bystrica. Friday, May 17, 2024.
By Euronews
Prominent political figures in Slovakia say the condolences messages sent by officials from all parties have set an example and are helping to reduce tensions.

Prominent public figures and officials in Slovakia have warned that the apparent assassination attempt against Prime Minister Robert Fico will only widen the country's existing political divisions. 

Euronews spoke to members of the Slovakia Movement opposition party and the Hungarian Alliance to hear their concerns about how Wednesday's attack could potentially worsen the state of political and public life.

Watch the full report in the player above to find out more.

