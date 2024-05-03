Warnings were issued on World Press Freedom Day that media freedoms have declined, with governments being blamed for the deterioration.

To mark the day on Friday the pressure group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) published a global index detailing the working conditions for journalists in 180 countries.

Within the European Union it labels conditions for journalists as "problematic" in Greece, as well as in Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Ukraine and Poland.

In Serbia and Albania, conditions are labeled as "difficult," indicating a worse state. In Russia, Belarus, and Turkey, the situation is even more severe, categorised as "very serious."

According to the report, in Russia "more than 1,500 journalists have fled abroad since the invasion of Ukraine".

It also warns that, "press freedom is being put to the test by the ruling parties in Hungary (67th), Malta (73rd) and Greece (88th), the EU’s three worst-ranked countries. Giorgia Meloni’s Italy (46th) has also fallen five places".

But there have been some improvements in Europe. "The political environment for journalism has improved in Poland (up 10 to 47th) and Bulgaria (up 12 to 59th) thanks to new governments with more concern for the right to information".