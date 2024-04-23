Pro-Palestinian protests sweep US college campuses after arrests

By Euronews with AP

The atmosphere on major college campuses has grown ever more tense since Hamas' October 7 massacre and the ensuing Israeli onslaught in Gaza.

Pro-Palestinian protests are sweeping top American universities following mass arrests of demonstrators last week.

Columbia cancelled in-person classes, dozens of protestors were arrested at Yale and the gates to Harvard Yard were closed to the public on Monday as some of the most prestigious US universities sought to diffuse campus tensions over Israel’s war with Hamas.

This follows the arrest of more than 100 pro-Palestinian demonstrators who camped out on Columbia’s green last week.

Pro-Palestinian encampments have sprung up on other American universities including the University of Michigan, New York University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Similar protests can be seen in Europe – with around 100 students occupying a lecture hall in Sciences Po in Paris last month.