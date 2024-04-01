By Euronews

The northern Hungarian village of Holloko celebrates Easter Monday in its own particular - and peculiar - way.

Visitors flocked to the little village of Holloko in northeastern Hungary to see men pouring buckets of water on local women, an unusual Easter Monday custom.

The Hungarian Easter tradition of sprinkling women with water goes back centuries and has been enriched by countless customs.

After the water came the celebration. Members of the Nógrád Folk Dance Ensemble invited the onlookers to dance in the open street.

Musicians and folk dancers from all over the country came to the village in their pleated skirts and shawls.

