Turkish opposition leads in vote to run Istanbul and other key cities, preliminary results showed

Turkey local elections
By Manuela Scarpellini
Turkish opposition leads in vote to run Istanbul and other key cities, preliminary results showed, in a major upset to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who had set his sights on retaking control of those urban areas

Turkey's main opposition party appeared set to retain its control over key cities in local elections, preliminary results showed, in a major upset to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who had set his sights on retaking control of those urban areas.

