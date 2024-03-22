By Euronews with AP

The attack, which Russian authorities are investigating as terrorism, is the deadliest in Russia in recent years.

Russia’s Federal Security Service said 40 people died and more than 100 were wounded in an attack Friday at a Moscow concert hall.

Multiple gunmen dressed in combat gear stormed into a large concert hall in Moscow and unleashed automatic gunfire on the audience.

Russia's leading investigative body is probing the shootings as a terrorist attack.

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry, described the event as a “bloody terrorist attack.”

The assault occurred just days after President Vladimir Putin cemented his grip on the country in a highly orchestrated electoral landslide.

The Investigative Committee said it has opened a criminal probe into the charges, though it didn’t say who might be behind the attack.

News reports said that the assailants also used explosives, causing a massive blaze at the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow.

A couple walk near the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 22, 2024. AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov

Video posted on social media showed huge plumes of black smoke rising over the building.

Russia’s state RIA Novosti news agency reported that at least three people in combat fatigues fired weapons. The state Tass news agency also reported the shooting.

Riot police units were sent to the area as people were being evacuated.

Russian authorities said security was tightened at Moscow’s airports and railway stations, while the Moscow mayor cancelled all mass gatherings scheduled for the weekend.

Belarusian leader Aleksandr Lukashenko, in a message to Putin, vehemently denounced the “brutal murder of innocent people,” a sentiment echoed by Kazakh President Tokayev, who also offered support to Russian law enforcement.

The White House offered its sympathies to the victims and their families in light of the attack.