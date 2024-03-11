By Euronews with AP

Portugal's election outcome leaves the nation in a state of uncertainty regarding its future, while simultaneously boosting the morale of the radical right across Europe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Portugal faces weeks of political uncertainty following inconclusive general election results, which also reinforces a resurgence of the radical right across Europe.

The rise of the populist party, Chega, in Sunday's vote has brought the hard right to the forefront of Portuguese politics. With the outcome hanging in the balance, the competition between two major moderate parties remains undecided as they await crucial results from overseas voters.

Official results are expected to be released within two weeks.

The remarkable ascent of Chega, a party just five years old, is evident in its increased parliamentary seats from 12 in the 2022 election to 48 in the current one.

Opinions among voters in Lisbon are divided. While some, like 38-year-old maritime transport expert Fernanda Quest, express content and see it as a moment of change, others, such as 53-year-old police officer Isabel Fernandes, voice apprehension over potential threats to fundamental rights, particularly those of women, from parties that have gained significant representation.

Andre Ventura, the leader of Chega, has aligned himself with other radical right-wing parties across Europe.