By Euronews with AP

The Congress of the European People's Party has officially endorsed the candidacy of Ursula von der Leyen. Top party officials spoke to Euronews.

The campaign is on: the Congress of the European People's Party, which brings together MEPs, party leaders and no fewer than 12 heads of state or government, has officially endorsed Ursula von der Leyen's candidacy. Several senior figures spoke to Euronews Romania and Euronews Brussels during their conference in Bucharest.

"We are sending a message of stability at a time of uncertainty linked to the war in Europe and the global economic challenge with China. We are keeping Europe together. That's our main message. We need strong and firm leadership" explains Manfred Weber, President of the European People's Party.

The Green Pact, which supports the European Union in its ecological transition, was one of the key achievements of the Von Der Leyen Commission. Manfred Weber assures us that this policy is not threatened by the agricultural protest.

"I'm 52 years old and I'm telling you, from my generation, the fight against climate change is probably the biggest, most important task for all of us. It's a historic issue to stop climate change. That's why our commitment is clear: we are the party to fight climate change," adds Manfred Weber.

Former Commission President José Manuel Barroso told Euronews that the Green Deal would be under threat if the European Union failed to take account of the concerns of the farming community: "Of course, the European Union must continue to play a leading role in the green transition. At the same time, it must do so while respecting the social concerns of its citizens and without imposing too many costs on those who are most vulnerable. will turn some of our population against the green agenda. That would be a mistake. And we must also pursue our commitments to green transition, but without putting our industry and agriculture at a competitive disadvantage to other parts of the world. rest of the world."