Anti-Nazi campaigners say there has been a surge in antisemitic vandalism at Holocaust memorial sites in Germany.

Swastika's and slogans have appeared on signs at the site of a former concentration camp near Weimar in Central Germany.

The area is one where the AfD, Germany's far-right party, has 30% of the votes.

Euronews talks to the Head of the Buchenwald Memorial Jens-Christian Wagner about the rise in attacks.