By Euronews with AP

The Munich Security Conference (MSC), came to end on Sunday. This 60th edition brought together world leaders. Discussions focused on the situation in the Middle East, the Rafah offensive and the war in Ukraine.

On the final day, which brought to a close three days of debates on geopolitical issues, the head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell declared that the most important geopolitical issues facing the European Union today are linked to Ukraine, Gaza and the southern countries, as well as defense.

Regarding Ukraine, he also warned that "for the first time in our history, we have to supply arms to a country at war" and that "this obliges us to work together, faster and better".

"We have perhaps hesitated too much, too often. Two years ago, we were ready to give helmets. Today, we're giving F-16s, but two years later [...] If we'd made this decision sooner, maybe the war would have been different." He added.

Josep Borrell also spoke of the situation in the occupied West Bank, pointing out that violence perpetrated by Jewish settlers against Palestinians has been on the increase since 7 October.

Several Western countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom and France, have imposed sanctions against certain Israeli settlers deemed "extremist", notably by freezing their assets. Since 7 October, NGOs have reported dozens of illegal settlements.

For Josep Borrell, the situation in the occupied West Bank is a real obstacle to the two-state solution.

On the subject of the Gaza Strip, the head of European diplomacy reiterated his misgivings about an offensive by the Israeli army in Rafah, where over a million people are massed.

He also declared: "Without a clear perspective for the Palestinian people, there will be no peace in the Middle East, and Israel's security will not be ensured by military means alone."