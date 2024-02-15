By Euronews

Ukrainian women want to be prepared for the front line in case their country needs them.

As the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine approaches, Ukrainian women are actively participating in military training to prepare for combat, expressing their desire to be ready for the front line if their country calls upon them.

With Ukraine facing its third year of conflict against Russia, the government is in urgent need of new recruits. Until now, women have not been required to enlist, except for those with medical training.

