Israel special forces storm Gaza's Nasser hospital

By Euronews

Israel's military forces have entered the besieged Nasser hospital in southern Gaza.

Israeli troops entered the the main hospital in southern Gaza on Thursday in what the army said was a limited operation seeking the remains of hostages taken by Hamas.

One patient died and seven were wounded when Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis came under fire on Wednesday, according to Dr Khaled Alserr, one of the remaining surgeons at the hospital.

Israel has long accused Hamas of using hospitals and other civilian structures to shield its fighters.

The military said it had “credible intelligence” that Hamas had held hostages at the hospital and that the remains of hostages captured on October 7 last year might still be inside, but it has yet to provide evidence for independent verification.

The raid came after numerous governments that broadly support Israel warned that the country should not attack the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Gaza residents are thought to be sheltering after fleeing areas to the north that have been devastated by Israeli bombing.

With negotiations to secure a ceasefire in Gaza apparenty stalled, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue the offensive until Hamas is destroyed and scores of hostages are returned.

The number of Palestinians killed during the war in Gaza has surpassed 28,000 people, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza. A quarter of Gaza’s residents are starving.

Meanwhile, Israel has launched airstrikes in southern Lebanon for a second day after killing 10 civilians and three Hezbollah fighters on Wednesday in response to a rocket attack that killed an Israeli soldier and wounded several others.

It was the deadliest of daily exchanges of fire along the border since the war in Gaza began.

This is a breaking news story. Our journalists will update it as more information becomes available.