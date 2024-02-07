EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Azeris hoping for peace after election

A women casts her vote in Azerbaijan.
A women casts her vote in Azerbaijan. Copyright Sergei Grits/Copiright 2024 The AP.
By Anna Ghudushauri
The current president Ilham Aliyev is widely expected to win another term after taking over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh enclave.

Euronews correspondent Anna Ghudushauri spoke to people in Azerbaijan ahead of an election almost certain to give incumbent President Ilham Aliyev another seven years in power. 

The 62-year-old is riding on a wave of public support, following his government’s swift reclaiming of a region formerly controlled by ethnic Armenian separatists.

Watch the video in the player above to find out more.

Elections Nagorno-Karabakh Azerbaijan