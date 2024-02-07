Azeris hoping for peace after election

By Anna Ghudushauri
The current president Ilham Aliyev is widely expected to win another term after taking over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh enclave.
Euronews correspondent Anna Ghudushauri spoke to people in Azerbaijan ahead of an election almost certain to give incumbent President Ilham Aliyev another seven years in power.
The 62-year-old is riding on a wave of public support, following his government’s swift reclaiming of a region formerly controlled by ethnic Armenian separatists.
Watch the video in the player above to find out more.