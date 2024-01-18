By Euronews

Police officers are demanding a bonus as they will be expected to secure over 500,000 people during the event.

French police officers protested Thursday to claim extra pay during the Paris Olympics, scheduled for this summer, anticipating a threat of strikes during the games.

Police unions called officers to do "minimum activity" on what they declared "Black Thursday." At midday, a protest broke out near the main police station in Paris and in several other cities in the country.

The two largest police unions in the country, Alliance and Unsa Police, said they are demanding bonuses of up to 2,000 euros for the extra work during the summer and a guarantee that "social measures," such as child care, will be provided.

About 30,000 police officers are expected to work during the opening ceremony of the Olympics on July 26. The capital city is expected to host around 500,000 people.

Negotiations between the government and municipal employees, and health and transport workers are underway as working conditions are expected to be stricter during the Olympics which will take place between July 26 and August 11 this year.