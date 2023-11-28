By Euronews with AFP

Monique Olivier, the ex-wife of France's most notorious serial killer Michel Fourniret, is on trial again as an accomplice in the kidnapping and murder of three other females.

ADVERTISEMENT

Only the body of one victim was found, 20-year-old Leeds University student Olivia Parrish, who was killed in 1990.

The bodies of the remaining two victims, 19-year-old Marie-Angèle Domèce who disappeared in 1988, and nine-year-old-Estelle Mouzin, kidnapped on her way back from school in 2003, have never been found.

Monique Olivier, now 75 years old, said she "regretted everything that happened" on the first day of her trial on Tuesday.

Before he died in 2021, her ex-husband Michel Fourniret confessed to killing eleven people. The highly-publicised kidnappings terrorised France in the late 80s and early 2000s.

Olivier is already serving a life sentence for her role in four of those murders.

Other families are still waiting for justice

"We need to be able to get Monique Olivier to talk, so that we can make progress both on the three cases concerned, and on the crimes that are missing, that have not been taken into account by the courts today," said Didier Seban, the lawyer representing the families of the ex-couple's victims.