Israel-Hamas war in maps: IDF says it has ‘completed the encirclement’ of Jabalia

Euronews correspondent Sasha Vakulina
Euronews correspondent Sasha Vakulina reports on the Israel-Hamas war as the IDF says it has ‘completed the encirclement’ of Jabalia in northern Gaza.

Israel's army says it has "completed the encirclement" of the northern Gaza city of Jabalia as it says its forces are "ready for the next phase".

A few days earlier, an Israel Defence Forces spokesperson said Hamas’ northern brigade maintains a command-and-control centre and critical strongholds in Jabalia.

Jabalia is the largest of the Gaza Strip's eight refugee camps, according to the United Nations. 

