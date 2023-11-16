By Nebal Hajjo

Euronews correspondent Nebal Hajjo speaks to a family of dual nations desperate to leave the Gaza Strip.

Iyad Al-Habal and his family are among the many dual-nationals trapped in refugee camps in southern Gaza, waiting for permission to cross the border into Egypt. They are Palestinian-Swedish citizens.

Iyad came to Gaza to do research for his doctoral studies. He was only meant to stay a few months. His family told Euronews correspondent Nebal Hajjo that they are desperate to escape.

"I just want to feel that my children are safe and I want to leave Gaza because I see my kids crying every day and they are asking me to return to Sweden," Haneen Hamdouna a dual Palestinian-Swedish citizen, said.

"They are children who do not know the circumstances that prevent their travel. I wish I could tell them that they will be fine."

But Al-Habal added that leaving the Strip will also bring its own anguish.

"It's very hard for me to leave the Gaza Strip and to leave my family, or family members like my brother and sisters," Al-Habal said.

"So, what I mean is I, as a Swedish, can leave the Gaza Strip, but at the same time, it's suffering for me to leave the place, to leave the Gaza Strip while I have my family here, who can't leave the place.

"It's really hard. It's really hard."

Watch Euronews' report in the video player above to learn more.