Ukraine war: Russian missile shot down near Kyiv following peaceful period in Ukrainian capital

By Euronews with AP & AFP

The latest developments from the Ukraine war.

Ukraine says it shot down a missile targeting Kyiv, after a period of calm for the capital

Ukraine said it shot down a missile targeting Kiev late on Saturday, ending nearly two months of relative calm for the capital.

The missile reportedly caused no injuries, but areas close to the front were targeted by a wave of Russian attacks.

This round of strikes occurred on the first anniversary of the liberation of Kherson by the Ukrainian army.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the "heroism" of the southern city "synonymous with hope.”

He confirmed that, from Friday evening to Saturday morning, “nearly 40 drones and missiles” were fired towards Ukraine.

One of these missiles, which aimed at Kyiv, was shot down on Saturday morning, according to local authorities.

“After a long break of 52 days, the enemy has resumed its missile attacks on Kiev,” the head of the military administration of the Ukrainian capital Sergii Popko wrote on Telegram.

Ukraine fears an increase in attacks with the arrival of cold weather. Last winter, Russia shelled Ukraine's energy grid, leaving thousands of people without heat or electricity.

AFP journalists in the centre of the capital heard two loud explosions and saw traces in the sky at dawn. Air warning sirens sounded shortly afterwards.

No casualties or material damage were reported, but two other missiles hit a field between two residential areas in the Kiev region, head of the regional military administration Ruslan Kravchenko said.

Five apartment buildings were damaged, with broken roofs and windows, he added.

Latvia's president says West must arm Ukraine to keep Russia from future global adventures

Latvia’s president has said that Russia is planning for a long war in Ukraine and asked for countries wavering on continuing military support to Kyiv to keep supplying arms.

Edgars Rinkēvičs has warned that, without western support, the Ukrainians will lose and Russia will have a green light for threatening others in the future.

“It is important to actually fight for international peace, and peace in Europe, because if we stop Russia in Ukraine, then Russia is not going to be able to challenge other countries,” he told the AP.

Rinkēvičs added that the EU and NATO need to prepare for a long war in Ukraine.

“The EU has realised that we need more defence and military,” he said. “And at this point, I would love to see that this is going to be a bit faster process. But still, those things are now finally moving.”

Many experts and officials have said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hope is to outlast Western support for Ukraine in a long war.

“I think it is very important that he fails,” Rinkēvičs said.