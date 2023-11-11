Protesters in London clash with police ahead of pro-Palestinian march

The demonstrators, thought be right-wing, shouted 'England 'til I die' and carried St. George's flags ahead of Armistice Day events in the capital.

A number of clashes have broken out in London between police and right-wing protesters as they attempted to reach the Cenotaph in the capital.

Many of the demonstrators carried St George's flags and walked towards the war memorial while shouting "England 'til I die".

Police officers attempted to stop them from reaching the Cenotaph but the group managed to push through.

Onlookers claim some of the protestors shouted "Let's have them!" as police hit out with batons.

Bottles were also reportedly thrown at police by the demonstrators, many of whom were wearing masks in an apparent attempt to hide their identities.

The clashes occurred just moments before the Armistice Day two-minute silence.

Hundreds of people had gathered at the Cenotaph to commemorate the UK's war dead at 11 am (GMT).

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon - better known as Tommy Robinson - the former co-leader of the English Defence League was in attendance, after calling for his right-wing supporters to meet in the capital.

The clashes come as hundreds of thousands of protesters gather once again in central London to demand a ceasefire in Israel's war with Hamas.

The march has drawn much criticism from the prime minister Rishi Sunak and home secretary Suella Braverman because it coincided with the Armistice Day events.

Braverman has faced criticism over allegedly inflaming tensions after accusing the police of "playing favourites" when they refused to ban the main pro-Palestinian march.

Amid calls for Sunak to sack her, Braverman instead expressed her "full backing" for the Metropolitan Police.