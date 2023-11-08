Starved by Israel's blockade, Gaza's displaced children go hungry

By Nebal Hajjoo

Euronews correspondent in Gaza, Nebal Hajjoo, spoke to families living hand to mouth, not knowing if they'll be able to buy bread.

Israel’s blockade of the Gaza strip has left families who fled their homes on the brink of starvation.

Euronews correspondent in Gaza Nebal Hajjoo visited one of the makeshift refugee camps and spoke to women and children subsisting on one meal a day.

The markets are depleted and when there is no bread, many go to bed hungry.

You can watch the full report in the video player above.