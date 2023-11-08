EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

Starved by Israel's blockade, Gaza's displaced children go hungry

Palestinians crowded together as they wait for food distribution in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023.
Palestinians crowded together as they wait for food distribution in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. Copyright Hatem Ali/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Nebal Hajjoo
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

Euronews correspondent in Gaza, Nebal Hajjoo, spoke to families living hand to mouth, not knowing if they'll be able to buy bread.

ADVERTISEMENT

Israel’s blockade of the Gaza strip has left families who fled their homes on the brink of starvation.

Euronews correspondent in Gaza Nebal Hajjoo visited one of the makeshift refugee camps and spoke to women and children subsisting on one meal a day.

The markets are depleted and when there is no bread, many go to bed hungry.

You can watch the full report in the video player above.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Watch: Palestinians flee Gaza City towards the southern part of the Strip

What will become of Gaza's children?

Aid to Gaza must 'scale up enormously' through more entry points, EU says

The Gaza Strip Refugee camp Israel Hamas war