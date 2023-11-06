EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Ukraine war: Kyiv's forces intensify strikes on Russian-controlled areas

Euronews correspondent Sasha Vakulina
Euronews correspondent Sasha Vakulina Copyright Euronews
By Euronews
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

Euronews correspondent Sasha Vakulina reports on the latest developments as Kyiv's forces intensify strikes on Russian positions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukrainian forces reportedly intensified strikes on Russian positions in southern Ukraine and occupied Crimea over the weekend.

Russian sources also claimed that Ukrainian forces struck Berdyansk in the Zaporizhzhia region and Skadovsk, in the Kherson region.

On Saturday Ukrainian forces conducted a successful strike on a Russian shipyard in Kerch, in the east of annexed Crimea, likely damaging a naval vessel.

Watch Euronews' report in the video player above to learn more.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Ukraine war: Russia launches biggest drone attack in weeks

Ukraine war in maps: Holding territory in Kherson region priority for Russian forces

Ukraine war in maps: Kyiv says Russian forces have suffered heavy losses near Avdiivka and Marinka

Crimea Russia Ukraine war