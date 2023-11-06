By Euronews

Euronews correspondent Sasha Vakulina reports on the latest developments as Kyiv's forces intensify strikes on Russian positions.

Ukrainian forces reportedly intensified strikes on Russian positions in southern Ukraine and occupied Crimea over the weekend.

Russian sources also claimed that Ukrainian forces struck Berdyansk in the Zaporizhzhia region and Skadovsk, in the Kherson region.

On Saturday Ukrainian forces conducted a successful strike on a Russian shipyard in Kerch, in the east of annexed Crimea, likely damaging a naval vessel.

