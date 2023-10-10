09:33

187,000 now displaced in Gaza, says UN

More than 187,000 people have been displaced across the Gaza Strip, according to the UN agency that works with Palestinian refugees.

In its latest update, UNRWA said 187,518 have been forced to flee - a figure it says is "expected to increase further".

Nearly 137,500 internally displaced people (IDPs) are sheltering in 83 UNRWA schools across the besieged Palestinian enclave, as heavy Israeli airstrikes continue.

"Conditions are difficult, with some shelters overcrowded, and with limited availability of potable water," it added.

The UNRWA field office in Gaza has "suffered collateral damage due to airstrikes". Other buildings of the UN agency, such as schools, healthcentres, and a rehabilitation centre for the visually impaired, have been damaged.

Almost half a million people in Gaza have not been able to get UN food rations this week as distribution centres have been closed, alongside schools.