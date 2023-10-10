Follow the latest updates of the Israel-Hamas war here, as fighting enters its fourth day.
Summary
- Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu warns Israel is 'just getting started', after the worst attack on its soil in decades
- Israel says it will impose a “total blockade” on Gaza, cutting off water and electricity and not letting in food and fuel
- The Gaza Strip is being hit by what Israel calls the largest aerial bombardment it has ever conducted against the besieged enclave
- The latest death toll stands at 704 Palestinians in Gaza, according to health officials, and more than 900 Israelis, report Israeli medical services
- 187,000 Gazans are now displaced, says the UN
- Hamas has pledged to kill captured Israelis if Palestinian civilians are targetted without warning
- Hamas’s surprise attack on Saturday came after a record number of Palestinians were killed by Israel in recent months
187,000 now displaced in Gaza, says UN
More than 187,000 people have been displaced across the Gaza Strip, according to the UN agency that works with Palestinian refugees.
In its latest update, UNRWA said 187,518 have been forced to flee - a figure it says is "expected to increase further".
Nearly 137,500 internally displaced people (IDPs) are sheltering in 83 UNRWA schools across the besieged Palestinian enclave, as heavy Israeli airstrikes continue.
"Conditions are difficult, with some shelters overcrowded, and with limited availability of potable water," it added.
The UNRWA field office in Gaza has "suffered collateral damage due to airstrikes". Other buildings of the UN agency, such as schools, healthcentres, and a rehabilitation centre for the visually impaired, have been damaged.
Almost half a million people in Gaza have not been able to get UN food rations this week as distribution centres have been closed, alongside schools.
France and Spain against suspending EU aid for Palestine
The foreign ministers of Spain and France have said they oppose halting vital European Union funds for Palestine.
"Cooperation must continue, we cannot confuse Hamas, which is in the list of EU’s terrorist groups, with the Palestinian population, or the Palestinian Authority or the UN organisations on the ground," Spanish acting foreign minister José Manuel Albares said on Tuesday.
The Palestinians will probably need more aid in the future, he added.
In a statement issued this morning, France's foreign ministry said it was "not in favour of suspending aid that directly benefits the Palestinian people".
"We made this clear to the European Commission yesterday," it continued.
EU foreign ministers will gather to discuss the issue on Tuesday afternoon.
Israel 'taking revenge' on civilians, claims human rights monitor
"Israeli forces are taking revenge on Palestinian armed factions by committing mass killing crimes against civilians," says Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, posting a photo on social media of a destroyed neighbourhood.
“Even in cases of military necessity, Israel must adhere to provisions of international humanitarian law in its attack on Gaza," it adds.
Israeli airstrikes have rained down on the densely populated enclave for four days now, killing hundreds of Palestinians.
'Palestinians need to know they are not alone' – campaigner
Professor Kamel Hawwash, Chair of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, has urged those in Europe to take action against what he called "Israel's deadly assault".
"The message to Europeans is that the Palestinians need to know they are not alone," he tells Euronews. "It is therefore imperative that they take to the streets to protest Israel's deadly assault on the Gaza strip, West Bank and Jerusalem."
"They need to contact their representatives to make it clear that they need to act to censure Israel for its decades-long oppression of Palestinians, its 16-year-old siege on Gaza and attacks on Muslim and Christian holy places, especially Al-Aqsa mosque."
He continues: "Europe should apply International law to all situations. It must not be hypocritical to apply the law in support of the occupied people of Ukraine but then stand with the occupying state, Israel.
"Israel's policies have been confirmed by many human rights organisations and UN rapporteurs to meet the definition of Apartheid. It should therefore be censured, not given cover to continue with its crimes."
UK's top diplomat 'completely supports' Israel
James Cleverly, UK Foreign Secretary, has issued a statement on social media endorsing Israeli attacks on Gaza.
"Israel has a right to defend itself against attack," he said in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter. "The UK completely supports Israel’s right to defend itself proportionately."
"The truth of the matter is that this was a terrorist attack, perpetrated by Hamas, who are embedded in Gaza, shielding themselves among the Palestinian people in Gaza. And we will continue to support Israel as it seeks to defend itself against this brutal terrorist attack initiated by Hamas."
Israel recruits 300,000 troops in 48 hours - military
Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari says Israel has recruited 300,000 reservists in 48 hours.
Writing on X, formerly Twitter, this morning, he said the IDF will provide combat equipment "according to priorities".
"There is no shortage," he added.
The comments will stoke concerns that Israel is preparing for a potentially catastrophic ground invasion of the Gaza Strip.
Gaza-Egypt border now closed: Army spokesperson
After "advising" Palestinians to flee to Egypt, an Israeli military spokesperson has said the Gaza-Egypt border crossing is actually closed.
This morning Lieutenant-Colonel Richard Hecht, Israel's chief military spokesperson to the foreign media, said: “I am aware that the Rafah crossing (on the Gaza-Egypt border) is still open.”
“Anyone who can get out, I would advise them to get out.”
However, shortly after these remarks, his office issued a statement: “Clarification: The Rafah crossing was open yesterday, but now it is closed.”
On Monday evening, Egyptian security sources said operations at Rafah had been disrupted by what they described as a strike on the Gaza side.
More than 1,000 bodies of Hamas fighters found in Israel
“Around 1,500 bodies” of Hamas fighters have been found in Israel, according to the army.
(AFP)