Volodymyr Zelenskyy's whirlwind tour of Washington DC

The Ukrainian president spoke to members of all political parties, and visited the Pentagon.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a whirlwind return visit to Washington on Thursday to shore up US support for Ukraine, delivering an upbeat message on the war's progress while facing new questions about the flow of American dollars that for 19 months has helped keep his troops in the fight against Russian forces.

The Ukrainian leader received a far quieter reception than the hero's welcome he got last year, but also won generally favourable comments on the aid he says he needs to stave off defeat.

Zelenskyy, in long-sleeve olive drab, came to the Capitol with a firm message in private talks with Republican and Democratic leaders. The Ukrainians have a solid war plan, and "they are winning," lawmakers quoted him as assuring them, at a time that the world is watching Western support for Kyiv.

Zelenskyy also spoke with military leaders at the Pentagon and was meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin greeted Zelenskyy at the Pentagon without the usual ceremonial band or fanfare that is typical of a high-level visit.

The Ukrainian president faced varying levels of scepticism from House lawmakers. Republican leaders pressed him for his plans for winning Ukraine's counteroffensive against invading Russian forces, as the war moves closer to the two-year mark without major breakthroughs in Russia's heavily mined lines.

Zelenskyy "conceded that it's tough, very tough to overcome entrenched defences," Independent Sen. Angus King said. "They believe they will make slow but steady progress, but it's not going to be quick."

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who faces opposition on support for Ukraine among far-right Republicans aligned with former President Donald Trump, notably chose not to join House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in greeting the Ukrainian president when he arrived at the Capitol.

McCarthy also confirmed that he declined Zelenskyy's request for a joint session of Congress, as happened during the Ukrainian president's dramatic visit to Washington last winter, saying there wasn't time for that on short notice.