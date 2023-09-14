By Euronews

Ukrainian intelligence officials say President Zelenskyy's military has destroyed Russia's 'Triuf' air defence system in what is reportedly the second strike on occupied Crimea in recent days.

Ukraine's military claimed Friday it destroyed a Russian air defence system in an overnight drone and missile attack near the town of Yevpatoriya in annexed Crimea.

The attack was supposedly a joint operation between the Security Service of Ukraine and the navy. A similar claim was made by Ukrainian media 'Ukrainska Pravda'.

According to reports, the first drones blinded the air defence system by attacking its radar and antenna and then two Ukrainian-made Neptune cruise missiles were fired at the system's launchers.

According to a 2018 map released by the US think tank the Atlantic Council, there was a 'Triumf' air defence system stationed near Yevpatoria.

