Back to school: 170,000 Ukrainian pupils start a new year at school in Poland

A Ukrainian pupil at school in Poland, September 2023
A Ukrainian pupil at school in Poland, September 2023 Copyright Euronews
By Magdalena Chodownik with Euronews
Many face problems with language, integration and displacement.

Ukrainian children living in Poland are starting their second full academic year away from their home country.

A recent survey by the International Rescue Committee (IRC) found that many of the 170,000 Ukrainian pupils in Polish schools have faced problems with language, integration and the effects of trauma and displacement.

The IRC is also concerned that a similar number of Ukrainian children have not enrolled, with their parents opting to home-school them, send them to a Ukrainian language school in Poland, or use online resources.

You can see the whole story by watching the report from Magdalena Chodownik above.

