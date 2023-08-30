By Euronews with wires

Heavy rains and bad weather caused landslides and flooding across northern Italy.

Firefighters in northern Italy came to the rescue of a group of goats and sheep trapped in the middle of a flooded river on Tuesday.

In north and central Italy firefighters had to intervene in over 100 incidents caused by water.

Due to intense rains in the province of Como, more than fifty interventions were carried out by the Italian fire brigade for water damage, landslides and drainage.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported at present.

The high level of rainfall in the past hours caused debris to flow in Blevio after a stream burst through the area, breaking through gates and walls.

Authorities in Venice had to raise the Mosé barrier in the lagoon to block the high water from flooding the city.

The situation is expected to continue with the Italian Military weather service forecasting continuous rain showers and thunderstorms accompanied by hail, frequent electrical activity and strong gusts of wind on Tuesday.

Huge volumes of water plunge down scenic waterfall in Austria

The world-famous Gasteinerfall waterfall in the spa town of Bad Gastein in Salzburg, Austria, turned into a flash flood Monday, after heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours.

Footage streamed live on the Facebook page of Ronny Katsch shows huge volumes of muddy water flowing down the scenic waterfall in Bad Gastein. The region was preparing for flooding after a weekend of thunderstorms and amid ongoing heavy rainfall, local reports said.

Flood warnings and a red rain warning were in place in parts of Austria on Monday, August 28, with 100-year-highs reached at rivers in at least two places, according to Austrian broadcaster ORF.

Flood warnings affected the River Inn and its tributaries, the Sill and the Ziller, and prompted 60 people to be evacuated in Tumpen, in the Ötztal area, as a precautionary measure.